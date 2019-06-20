Motorcycle driver identity released, involved in crash earlier this week

JOPLIN, Mo. —

Authorities identify the man who was driving the motorcycle in Tuesday’s crash in Joplin.

Seth Dallies, 26, of Joplin, is suffering from life-threatening injuries. He’s currently at a local hospital.

Motorcycle vs. car wreck Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday around 12:45 pm, Joplin Police was called to 22nd and Maiden Lane for a motorcycle versus car crash. Authorities believe the motorcycle was headed north on Maiden Lane at a high rate of speed. The car was headed south and turning onto 22nd when the motorcycle hit the side of the car.

The driver of the blue car was not injured.