Motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Joplin.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A motorcycle crash claims the life of a 24-year-old in Joplin early Saturday morning.

The Joplin Fire Department and EMS were called to the intersection East of 32nd and Reinmiller Road just after 12:30 A.M. for a motorcycle that had crashed into a vehicle.

Authorities say the male who was driving the motorcycle was traveling east when he hit the car.

EMT’s were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Joplin Police Department’s Major Crash Team is investigating the incident.