Motorcycle Collision Claims life of Oklahoma Woman

FAIRLAND, Ok. — A Grove woman dies after a motorcycle crash in Northeast Oklahoma.

Dora A. Miller, 62, died after a collision near Fairland around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Miller’s motorcycle collided with a vehicle on U.S 59 and SH 125.

The car travelling southbound on SH125 failed to yield at a stop sign. Miller was taken by Quapaw Nation EMS to Freeman Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. There were 2 passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The driver and the passengers were all uninjured.