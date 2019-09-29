Motorcycle Collision Claims life of Oklahoma Woman

News
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRLAND, Ok. — A Grove woman dies after a motorcycle crash in Northeast Oklahoma.

Dora A. Miller, 62, died after a collision near Fairland around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Miller’s motorcycle collided with a vehicle on U.S 59 and SH 125.

The car travelling southbound on SH125 failed to yield at a stop sign. Miller was taken by Quapaw Nation EMS to Freeman Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. There were 2 passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The driver and the passengers were all uninjured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story