Motorcycle accident on Grand Lake sends man to Tulsa hospital

CLEORA, Okla. – A single motorcycle accident on Grand Lake sent a Tulsa man to the hospital, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

Jeffery Slupski, 57, was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson on Dec. 4 around 11:15 a.m. on Oklahoma 85 and 330 Road, about two miles south of Cleora in Delaware County. Slupski’s motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and departed from roadway, the patrol reported.

Slupski was taken to St. Francis Hospital with trunk external, arm and leg injuries where he was admitted in stable condition, the patrol reported.