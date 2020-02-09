Mother to Mother event teaches parents how to learn their child’s love language

JOPLIN, Mo. — One Joplin organization is bringing mothers together through Christ and fellowship.

Mother to Mother is hosted by the Pentecostal Life Center of Joplin and is open to single and low-income mothers.

Saturday’s topic was learning your children’s love languages.

The five languages are words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time and physical touch.

Program organizers say by understanding which one your child resonates with can help build a stronger bond.

Vanessa Bernard, host of Mother to Mother, says, “Everybody has their own love language, but as I was talking about [Saturday], smaller children, they don’t have a specific love language, so it’s important that we share all of the love languages with them.”

Mother to Mother meetings are held the second Saturday of every month.

Each meeting ends with every mom getting a care package of of necessities for their children.

