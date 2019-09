A man accused of murdering a homeless man is now sentenced.

Ty Bohlander is sentenced to nearly five years in prison, three years supervised probation and he must register for 15 years as a violent offender.

He and his mother, Diana Bohlander were charged with first degree murder after 64-year-old James McFarland was found dead on a Cherokee County road.

But, Ty plead guilty to voluntary man slaughter.

Diana is scheduled to appear before the judge on September 10th.