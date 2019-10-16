Most Wanted Suspect “on the wrong side of the tree” Is Caught After Foot Pursuit

A Nevada resident was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputies after being placed on the Vernon County’s Most Wanted list.

According to Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher, Deputies were at a residence on East Infantry Pass searching for 38-year-old Lannce Whaley. “One of the Deputies was driving around the area looking for Whaley and saw him trying to hide behind a nearby tree.”

Whaley was so focused on hiding from the other Deputies that he did not notice the Deputy behind him”. Once Whaley realized he was on the wrong side of the tree, he began running across the road and through a field.

Mosher said Whaley was unable to outrun the Deputy and was taken into custody a short time later. Whaley was wanted on five Felony Probation Violation warrants as well as multiple other Felony warrants involving Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest.

Whaley is currently being held in the Vernon County Jail with no bond.

