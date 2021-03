FOUR STATE AREA — As Missouri hits the one year mark, the dates are pretty similar for the rest of the Four States.

Oklahoma was one day ahead of the show me state, reporting its first case in Tulsa on March 6th. Kansas ties Missouri, also confirming a coronavirus patient on the 7th. Arkansas would fall a few days later, with its first case on March 11th.

The very first case confirmed in the U.S. had happened weeks earlier on January 20th.