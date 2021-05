CARTHAGE, Mo. (KODE) – With summer approaching, the City of Carthage wants to make sure mosquitos aren’t a problem for residents and visitors.

This week, the city will be spraying for mosquitoes.

Neighborhoods will be sprayed in the evening of the day their trash is picked up.

Spraying will happen between 8:00pm and 12:00am.

City leaders advise residents to turn off their attic or window fans when the sprayer is in their neighborhoods.

If it rains, crews will try again next week.