Morse Park to get clean up Saturday

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho city officials are asking for help – so the boys and girls of Summer can return to action.

It’s been two-years since anyone played baseball or softball on the fields inside Morse Park. In 2019, floods caused enough damage shut things down. Last year, of course, the pandemic.

The non-profit, Friends of the Park will be cleaning things in and around the fields Friday morning – and would love some assistance.

Anna Turney, President, Friends of the Park, said, “But they need to show up at 9 and everything will be provided for them to work and we’ll pick up litter, I understand that we may be doing some weeding on the infields and just making sure these parks are ready for the little league.”

A lot of cosmetic work on the property has already been done by employees of the Neosho Parks & Rec Department.