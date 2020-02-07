Morse Park damaged, one in custody.

NEOSHO, Mo. — Is it vandalism or kids just having fun?

That’s a question being asked in one city in Southwest Missouri.

Someone left tire tracks in several different parts of Neosho’s Morse Park after it snowed Wednesday.

Some may call it kids being kids, but Park Superintendent Clint Dalbom calls it something else.

“They talk about kids just out having fun, well I was a kid once and I liked to have fun, I still like to have fun sometimes, but I don’t really see what I consider vandalism as fun,” said Dalbom.

The city of Neosho has had to spend thousands of dollars cleaning up flooding damage in Morse park from this past year.

He says these donuts aren’t just a one time occurrence.

“Down here on a weekly basis and blade these parking lots back out and as you can see across the road here they’ve gotten into the lawn and torn the lawn up, so it’s not something without consequences.”

Randy Becknell, Concerned Neosho Resident, said, “See something, say something, I think that’s very important, I think people need to step up these days and speak out against acts of vandalism and anything going wrong.”

Randy Becknell says city employees can’t be everywhere at once and thinks it may take many extra sets of eyes in the park to help stop the problem.

“Instead of working apart perhaps we can work together on projects and it’s gonna benefit everybody in the long run so that everybody can enjoy the park.”

Becknell says hikers, cyclists, fisherman, and disc golf players, to name a few, all benefit from the facility and should work together to help come up with a solution to the problem and a long term plan to help the city keep the park up.

City officials confirm this evening, one person was caught on camera doing the damage and has been taken into custody – that’s person’s name has not been released.

But, if you’d like to take an active role in the citizens group to help keep the park safe, they are having a meeting next Tuesday at the Lampo Building.

That’s February 11th starting at 6 p.m.