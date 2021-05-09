Morning fire at a local business is being investigated

JOPLIN, Mo. — Multiple agencies are investigating a fire at a Joplin business.

The fire started just after 11 A.M. at Green Flag Automotive near Seventh and South Duquense Road.

Duenweg Fire Department, Webb City FD, and Joplin Fire Department responded to put out the flames.

Fire crews say there was a pressure issue with the rural hydrants so Carthage Fire Department and Diamond Fire Protection District assisted along with Oronogo Fire Department.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.