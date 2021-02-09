More winter weather expected Tuesday through Thursday

(KSNF/KODE) — Winter’s hold on the Four State region is not quite over.

Another Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Tuesday evening until Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Tuesday, 2/9/21, 6pm – Thursday, 2/11/21, 6am

This next round of wintry precipitation could include a mixture of freezing drizzle and light snow.

The weekend’s weather caused many slide-offs and accidents across the Joplin forecast area, and while roads have been treated and have been able to melt a bit, this new round will potentially be hazardous again.

FUTURE RADAR from Chief Meteorologist Ray Foreman

The droplets are often hard to see on radar and even in-person, so our future weather model doesn’t quite show exactly how much will show up, but it is expected to be across the area.

Patchy freezing drizzle and light snow should develop by 11 PM this evening. In additions to the slick spots we already have, new ice accumulations could cause some slick road surface. Chief Meteorologist Ray Foreman

As a reminder, when driving:

Slow down

Keep space between vehicles

Stay home, if you can

Temperatures are also still forecast to be brutally cold through the upcoming week.

Multiple chances for winter weather are in the forecast, with temperatures dipping to overnight lows in the single digits and negatives.

7-DAY FORECAST from Meteorologist Chase Bullman

The forecast continues to be ironed out as new information comes in. You can follow along with the latest forecast by downloading our mobile app for for Apple and Android.