More unemployment checks to roll out this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you have not received your unemployment check, you may be able to receive it soon.

This is according to Governor Asa Hutchinson, who says that 92,000 unemployment checks were issued last week and helped Arkansans recover amid the COVID-19 crisis. He expects over 100,000 more checks to be issued on Monday.

“I not only check the number of applications but also the processing, and then the key test is how many checks have gone out because that means people are getting the relief they need,” Hutchinson said.