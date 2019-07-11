More traffic crashes in Joplin in first six months of 2019

JOPLIN, Mo. – Halfway through 2019, Joplin Police are seeing a slight increase in traffic crashes.

Officers say there have been 927 wrecks year to date. That’s 20 more than the same time frame last year. Crashes often involve drivers following too closely or failing to yield to oncoming traffic. And Range Line continues to be the most frequent site for those collisions.

“We also have seen an increase in crashes along 32nd Street over the past year. With the development of more businesses coming in, we’re going to continue to see those climb.” Joplin Police Department SGT. Jared Delzell

Officers are also reminding drivers to stay off cell phone and other devices while on the road and to pay extra attention this month as the summer traditionally sees more wrecks than other times of the year.