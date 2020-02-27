More than half of people use passwords that are over five years old

JOPLIN, Mo. — If your password is “password” or one-two-three-four-five-six, it may be time to consider upping your digital security.

Meagan Adams has lots of passwords.

Meagan Adams, Carthage, said, “For different sites, email, you know shopping – everything has a password now.”

And she does change them, most recently in the last year or two.

“I’m holding on to them for now – maybe next year we’ll try a new one.”

Many consumers are much slower to switch.

In fact, website enterpreneur.com say nearly half of us are using passwords more than five years old.

John Motazedi, SNC Squared, said, “As a general rule we say every 3 to 6 months is a good time to change passwords.”

John Motazedi with SNC Squared Technology Group says it’s all about minimizing risks to your accounts.

“It is about changing passwords often, using good complicated passwords, making sure all your passwords are different from site to site.”

It can be tough to cover all the bases, so he suggests using password management software like Last Pass or One Pass.

You only have to remember the one password for that account, while the software handles all the others.

“That plugs into your chrome or in your browser that allows you to enter a complicated password into each of those sites and that allows you to then use a different password for each location.”

Letting you in and keeping hackers out.

This story was sponsored by SNC Squared.