More than 88,000 deer harvested in Missouri over opening weekend

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation reports 88,843 deer harvested in the opening weekend of the November fall firearms season.

Preliminary numbers show 51,086 were antlered bucks, 8,115 were button bucks, and 29,642 were does.

The total figure is slightly down from last year. In 2018, deer hunters checked 99,470 deer during the opening weekend of the November firearms deer season.

10-year-old Chase Bailey (pictured with his dad, Travis) harvested a 10-point buck in Knox County in northeast Missouri.