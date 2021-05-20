More than $61,000 given to 16 nonprofits in Carthage and surrounding area

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KSNF) – More than a dozen non-profits receive funding to help with their causes.

Sixteen groups that provide services in and around the Maple Leaf City received grant money from the Carthage Community Foundation.

The foundation provides grant money to groups two times during the year.

The spring round included more than $61,000 to 16 non-profits.

Community Foundation President Jeff Williams says the grants are given out thanks to interest accrued from their donation accounts

“We’ve been an organization since 1999, but over the year’s we’ve raised in excess of ten million dollars through various members of our community have given that money and that goes into a foundation,” says Williams.

