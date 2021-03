MIAMI, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Detectives in Miami say the community is “a whole lot safer” today.

More than 50 stolen guns were recovered from a home in Miami.

It is believed the guns were taken from a local business.

Miami PD, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Quapaw Nation officers all assisted in the case.

An investigation is still underway.

Guns are still missing, though. Anyone with information should contact Detective Wright at the Miami Police Department.