More than $28,000 raised for local nonprofits

JOPLIN, Mo. — An annual fundraiser is helping four nonprofits make ends meet.

Tuesday organizers from the Empty Bowls fundraiser presented a check for more than $28,000. Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States, Watered Gardens Ministries, and Hope Kitchen in Neosho were each given more than $7,000. They say the money will help fund each organization through the year.

James Whitford, Cofounder and Executive Director of Watered Gardens Ministries, said, “This just adds into that ability for us to continue to fund a great team and all of the programs that we offer for families that need shelter for folks that are coming into our respite care unit. Folks that are in need of emergency shelter in our men and women’s shelter.”

Gretta Hembree, Director of We Care of the Four States, said, “This will go to fund our utilities and keeping warehouse supplies and so on just to keep things going.”

Empty bowls sold more than 1,000 bowls for the fundraiser.