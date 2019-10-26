More than $220M to go to Oklahoma education in 2021

GROVE, Okla.–The Oklahoma State Board of Education has approved a request for almost $220 million more in funding to benefit schools statewide for Fiscal Year 2021.

The total request for the year is $3.29 billion in funding. State leaders believe now that teachers are getting better pay they must look beyond that issue. This includes providing more money for classrooms as well as improving student support.

Funding from this initiate is a part of the state’s 8-year strategic plan “Oklahoma Edge.”

“Because we are really trying to address the childhood trauma, where Oklahoma seems to be leading in an area that we don’t want to be leading in, so to add more counselors,” explained Grove superintendent Pat Dodson.” Right now, we have a ratio of about 435 per 1 per student and that’s just not a good ratio.”

Dodson adds counselors in his district have so many different roles as far as dealing with scheduling students and career preparedness. So, it would be beneficial for kids to have enough staff to fully focus on kids’ emotional needs.