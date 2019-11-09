More than $20K raised for charity by local family

JOPLIN, Mo.–Lights of Hope in Joplin help the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri remodel and expand their building.

The organization sold hand-painted bottles for $20 and donated the funds to the club. This foundation picks a new charity every two months and it all began with a bet.

“‘Oh, I bet you can’t do that mom?’ She said, ‘Oh, I bet I can’ and then it kind of turned into its own little thing,” explained Juliana Joseph with Lights of Hope.

For the past two-and-a-half years, the Joseph family has made an impactful contribute to the community. They have sold more than 1,000 bottles and raised more than $20,000.

“They figure out how to sell it,” explained Lauren Botts with the Boys & Girls Club of SWMO. “They go to local events, they put their time, their heart and their soul into these bottles of hope.”

The family picks recycled bottles, paints them and puts lights inside of them. Each representing hope.

“People out there are willing to do this out of the kindness of their hearts and give up their time and money,” Botts added.

Lights of Hope raised $1,100 for the Boys & Girls Club.

“Completely blessed that they thought of us and what we do,” said Botts. “It’s a worthy cause for them and just makes us extremely happy and thankful to be a part of a community like this.”

“I love what they do for our community and all the children, and I’m really proud we are able to contribute to them,” sadi Joseph.

The Boys & Girls Club is the 12th organization to partner with Lights of Hope. The next charity the family is helping is Lovin’ Grace. They will be at the women’s holiday pop-up market in Joplin on Saturday selling the lights for 20 dollars.