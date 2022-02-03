MISSOURI (KSNF) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has responded to 1,140 stranded motorists since the start of the winter storm at midnight on February 2nd.

MSHP released the numbers in a Thursday morning update.

460 crashes have occurred in Missouri with 24 injury crashes and one fatal crash.

Troopers also responded to 2,038 calls for service.

Meanwhile, in Oklahoma, state troopers say two fatal crashes have happened so far during this winter storm.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s update was released on social media Thursday afternoon.

49 other injury crashes have been reported during the storm, so far.

331 motorists needed assistance while 89 vehicles were left abandoned.