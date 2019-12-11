More than 100 officers killed in line of duty in 2019

PRYOR, Okla. — The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office in northeast Oklahoma has posted a haunting reminder of how many officers and K9 officers have died in the line of duty this year.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office says a dispatch supervisor made a memorial to honor all fallen law enforcement in 2019.

It says as of December 11, 2019, 117 officers and 24 K-9 officers have died in the line of duty.

Each column represents a month of the year.