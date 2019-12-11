More than 100 officers killed in line of duty in 2019

PRYOR, Okla. — The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office in northeast Oklahoma has posted a haunting reminder of how many officers and K9 officers have died in the line of duty this year.
In a social media post, the sheriff’s office says a dispatch supervisor made a memorial to honor all fallen law enforcement in 2019.
It says as of December 11, 2019, 117 officers and 24 K-9 officers have died in the line of duty.
Each column represents a month of the year.
It is sad that practically every day, a new name has to be added to the wall. Please pray for all the men, women and K9 officers that they make it home every day to their family.Mayes County Sheriff’s Office