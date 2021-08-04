More than 100 new employees will be part of the return to school in Carthage this school year

CARTHAGE, MO – When Carthage schools go back to class later this month, more than 100 new employees will be part of the return to campus.

Elizabeth Peterson isn’t a teacher at Carthage schools, but she will be filling in this year.

“It’s all the stuff from blood pathogens to. Yeah, oh the protocol for school records all the privacy issues.” Says Elizabeth Peterson, Carthage Sub.

Peterson is one of dozens of substitute teachers finding out what to expect from a Carthage classroom.

“This has been so helpful.” Peterson says.

The Carthage School District also has a long list of permanent employees taking on new roles this fall.

It’s more than 100 workers who are learning about becoming a Tiger.

“How to use our different programs, curriculum guides, state of Missouri standards. Just the technology itself of how to get into the computer for our system. There’s a lot of details that go into it that people don’t realize unless you’re in the education business.” Says Dr. Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 Supt.

Many of the hires are filling existing jobs, but about two dozen are for positions that are new to the school district.

“Trying to meet the needs of our students and our staff position such as a new licensed professional counselor, that can be our second one we have in our district teachers to lower class sizes, especially the kindergarten, first grade level, just many things we can do to try to help our kids be successful, especially after losing so much in COVID.” Dr. Baker says.

The school district employs more than 600 full-time and part-time employees.