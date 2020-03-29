More than 100 new Coronavirus cases in Kansas announced over the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Over the weekend the Kansas Department of Heath and Environment announced more than 100 new cases of the coronavirus and two new deaths in Kansas.

Several new counties were added to the list of places with confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including Finney, Montgomery, Stafford and Stevens counties.

The department said on Sunday that the people with the virus range in age from 4 to 95. Those cases are almost evenly split between males and females.

A majority of the people with confirmed cases have been tested at private labs.