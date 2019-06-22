More than 100 Kansas counties approved for federal disaster assistance

KANSAS —

President Donald Trump approves a disaster declaration for more than a 100 Kansas counties, including some in the southeast part of the state.

FEMA says federal disaster assistance will be made available to Kansas for state and local recovery efforts. Straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding have caused major damage across the area leading to massive cleanup efforts. The president’s action makes federal funding available to state and eligible local governments and certain non-profits on a cost sharing basis. It helps with emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms.

Included in this declaration:

Cherokee County

Montgomery County

Neosho County

The federal coordinating officer says more designations may be made at a later date after further damage assessments.