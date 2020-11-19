More than 100 COVID positive patients admitted to St. Louis area hospitals for ninth day in a row

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. COVID-19 death toll has now topped 250,000 and here at home cases continue to rise at alarming rates.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said COVID-19 is devastating the community and the latest St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force numbers back that up with three record high numbers.

For the ninth day in a row more than 100 COVID positive patients were admitted to area hospitals Wednesday. 130 people were admitted, which is down from the 144 people admitted on Tuesday.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions set another record high Wednesday at 125. The task force wants that number under 40.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations has also set a new record high, increasing to 759 Wednesday.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in area hospitals also set a new record at 841, three more than on Tuesday. There are now 526 more COVID positive patients hospitalized than just one month ago.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in ICUs increased by one to 164 Wednesday. The amount of COVID positive patients on ventilators dropped by four to 85.

And 128 COVID patients were discharged from area hospitals.