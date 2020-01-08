More than 1 billion animals have died in Australia bushfires, Sydney professor estimates

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, aerial file photo, wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia. U.S. officials said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 they planning to send at least 100 more firefighters to Australia to join 159 already there battling blazes that have killed multiple people and destroyed thousands of homes. (Glen Morey via AP, File)

CANBERRA, Australia (WCMH/AP) — An ecology professor at the University of Sydney estimates that the number of animals killed in the Australia bushfires has exceeded 1 billion.

In a released statement, Professor Chris Dickman, estimated that more than 800 million animals have been killed in Australia bushfires in the state of New South Wales alone, with a national number of more than 1 billion.

Dickman had originally estimated the number of animals dead to be about 500 million but revised that number Wednesday.

“What we’re seeing are the effects of climate change. Sometimes, it’s said that Australia is the canary in the coal mine with the effects of climate change being seen here most severely and earliest… We’re probably looking at what climate change may look like for other parts of the world in the first stages in Australia at the moment,” said Dickman in the statement.

According to NBC News, the updated figure includes animals killed directly by the fires and those that have already died by indirect causes, such as starvation, dehydration or habitat loss. The estimate includes mammals, birds and reptiles, but does not include frogs insects and other invertebrates.

Dickman’s estimate is based on landmark research on animal density for a 2007 World Wildlife Fund-Australia report.

The wildfire disaster, which is likely to continue throughout the Southern Hemisphere summer, has galvanized calls for more global action on climate change.

Elton John and actor Chris Hemsworth are among the celebrities donating big bucks to help aid the firefighting efforts. Hemsworth, an Australian who lives in the drought-affected New South Wales town of Byron Bay, wrote on Twitter that he was donating $1 million and asked his followers to show support. “Every penny counts,” he wrote.