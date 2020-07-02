FOUR STATE AREA — More than $1.5 billion in income taxes are unclaimed for tax payers who did not file in 2016.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, time is quickly running out for the 1.4 million tax payers to claim their funds.

To collect those funds, tax payers must file their 2016 tax returns by July 15, 2020 or have them post marked by that date.

This date is an extension due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The IRS estimates the midpoint of potential refunds is about $861.

Many low and moderate income workers apply for a tax credit that could be as much as nearly $7,000.