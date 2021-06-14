More space is being added to the Carthage Technical Center

CARTHAGE, MO – Carthage students will see a whole new list of options this fall.

Construction underway at the Carthage Technical Center will add more space to the east of the existing classrooms.

A brand new broadcasting and journalism program will phase in during the next two years, starting with digital and multi-media.

An expansion of the manufacturing classes will allow for more advanced training.

“Able to offer different levels of manufacturing and expand what we have to that pathway. Um, that’s a shortage in our workforce so we’re going to be able to put out more graduates with a variety of skills.” Says Holley Goodnight, Carthage Tech. Ctr.

The new wing will also allow for expansion of I.T., Health Sciences, Carpentry, and Construction courses.

Students will start classes on August 23rd.