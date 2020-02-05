More snow on the way in Joplin and surrounding area Wednesday night

(KSNF/KODE) — After several inches of snow falling Wednesday morning and afternoon in Joplin, Pittsburg, and across the Four States, we aren’t quite done with it just yet.

One more round will impact our area tonight before this system finally makes its way through the area.

Up to 1 inch of additional snowfall is likely in many portions of southwest Missouri, northeast Oklahoma, and southeast Kansas.

THOUGHTS: This model looks slightly overdone, but indicates more snowfall will impact our region.

Joplin snow totals look to be around an inch to an inch and a half. Meanwhile, Pittsburg snow totals look to be slightly less. This future radar image indicates more snowfall on the way.

Possible Future Radar

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6:00 am Thursday for all of southwest Missouri. A Winter Storm Warning for northeast Oklahoma remains in effect until midnight tonight.

