More snow expected this week in the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — More snow is forecast across the Four State region as our next system is expected this week.

First, we have to get through Monday night, with wind chills forecast up to -25°. Being outside will be downright dangerous.

Protect your:

Plants (if you have any outside)

Pipes

People

Pets

Weather models are starting the snowfall as early as Tuesday afternoon with the bulk of the snowfall by Wednesday morning.

There is relief in sight, though. Tomorrow, although it’s only forecast to be 14°, will be the start of a warming trend.

This marks a welcome change from a long two weeks of winter that has gripped the Four State region.

The forecast will be updated as more information comes in. You can follow along with the latest forecast by downloading our mobile app for for Apple and Android.