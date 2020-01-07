More real estate buyers taking action before Spring

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those of you looking to start that new home search in the Spring, you may be waiting too long.

Recent studies report, in 2019, more buyers purchased their homes in January rather than waiting until the Spring.

This new trend is due to the fact the number of homes on the market is shrinking.

Especially ones that are a little more affordable.

Zach Collard, Land Specialist, Reece Nichols, said, “So that middle of the range home price and what’s available in our current market is kind of shrinking as far as availability and current availability of what’s listed and what’s available to our buyers. So, it would be wise for a buyer to start taking things pretty seriously.”

And for those looking to sell, realtors recommend to use this time to remodel your home.

Once the Spring buyer wave comes around, having your home up to par will speed up with home buying process.