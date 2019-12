MISSOURI — Even more patients than expected are applying for medical marijuana cards in Missouri, even while the start date for sales is being pushed back.

Nearly 22,000 patients have been approved by the state, a much higher number than early predictions.

The state will likely issue licenses to grow and sell the drug by the end of the month, with opening dates following that.

State workers originally thought medical marijuana could be on sale by January, but a spring launch is now more likely.