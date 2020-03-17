More Joplin Restaurants Providing Take-out amid coronavirus precautions

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin restaurants are providing take-out services to keep their businesses open during the coronavirus.

Normally Club 609 and 1201 will deliver lunch to customers but starting tomorrow they will expand its delivery options and offer curbside pick-up as well as evening deliveries.

The restaurants will take orders within Joplin city limits.

Customers are allowed to come inside to eat during business hours.

Steve Williams, Club 609 General Manager, said, “We have a lot of staff that are dependent on those jobs and trying to keep them busy. If it’s a matter of people don’t want to come inside we still want our servers there working and bartenders, cooks. So, trying to offer those services to expand our business, hopefully keep everyone employed, happy and safe.”

If customers decide to eat inside, servers, bartenders and cooks will be wearing gloves as well as wiping down tables and chairs.