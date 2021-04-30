More healthcare options coming to Oswego

KANSAS — In many rural communities, people often have to quite a distance in order to receive the healthcare they need. But this will soon change for folks in Labette County. Oswego, specifically.

Brian Williams, Labette Health CEO & President, said, “County commissioner told me it was a dream that started 30 years ago for him to have EMS and healthcare all under one roof.”

A dream being made possible thanks to Friday’s groundbreaking in Oswego.

“We’re building a rural health clinic along with an emergency medical services building.”

Access to healthcare in and around Oswego has been difficult – particularly over the last two years.

“A couple years ago the hospital here that served this community and Chetopa closed suddenly. You know its a big deal when a hospital closes and that creates a lot of trauma.”

Seeing the issue at hand, the city, county and even the state banded together to help.

Lt. Governor David Toland, (D) Kansas, said, “We wanted to see something get done, we’re very pleased that the Kansas Department of Commerce under Governor Kelly’s direction issued community service tax credits to help get this project built.”

A project to fulfill a need to have health resources close to home where it’s needed most.

“There’s nothing like having that physical location, close to home, so the people don’t need to drive long distances when they’re sick or when they might be elderly, and so it’s critically important to have this kind of model here in rural Kansas and this kind of investment and belief in the future.”

Helping the community receive the healthcare they need in a timely manner.

“It’s easier to treat things early than much later in life, so yeah it’s important to have access to good quality healthcare,” said Williams.