More drivers on the road as Summer begins

MISSOURI — As we head towards the official start of Summer, and the state of Missouri continues to reopen… The Highway Patrol says they’re seeing more drivers on the roads.

Summer road construction is also impacted commutes across the state.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri Highway Patrol are reminding drivers to drive safely in work zones.

Drivers should slow down, put their phone down and pay attention as they drive past work zones.

Sgt. John Lueckenhoff, Missouri State Highway Patrol, said, “You know we just ask that people that inattention is the leading cause of all traffic crashes, and when you combine inattention with a construction zone, you’re just setting yourself up for a tragedy. Because we’ve got those civilian contractors as well as MODOT employees. Those are pedestrians out on the side of the road and sometimes they’ve mere feet from the lane you’re actually traveling in.”

Lueckenhoff says the Highway Patrol and MODOT will use their social media platforms, signs and lights to make drivers aware of upcoming construction zones.