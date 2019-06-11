More counties in Oklahoma added for federal disaster assistance

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says federal disaster assistance has been approved for seven more counties affected by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes.

That includes Ottawa County. Stitt says residents and business owners can apply for financial assistance to help recover from storm damage since May 7th.

The relief will provide housing repairs or temporary housing, low-interest loans to repair or replace damaged property, disaster unemployment assistance and grants for expenses not met by other programs.

Heavy rainfall led to severe flooding throughout the Arkansas River Valley last month, flooding hundreds of homes and businesses in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

