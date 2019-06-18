More Carl Junction homes damaged by storms than previously thought

The total has jumped to 317 houses sustaining some level of damage during the May 22nd storm.

Meanwhile, Briarbrook Golf Course is making progress in its cleanup efforts. The front nine holes will re-open for play Tuesday morning, and workers hope to open the back nine at the end of the week. There are still some downed trees which fall under the “ground under repair” rules.

Briarbrook is also in the process of tearing down the pool building, which lost its roof to the storm. That will be replaced at a later date.