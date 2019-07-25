More candidates are running for Kansas Senator Pat Roberts’ seat

KANSAS – The field to replace Kansas Senator Pat Roberts keeps growing.

Tuesday, State Senate President Susan Wagle joined three other Republicans that have announced they’ll be running for the position. Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, and Dave Lindstrom are also in the race.

The party is building up infrastructure to win in the general election. Right now, it’s fairly hands off for the primary until more candidates announce.

“Once we kind of have better idea of the field and how that’s set, we’ll start looking at forums, debates, just so we want to make sure voters know who these candidates are, we want to know where they stand on issues.” Shannon Golden, Kansas Republican Party Executive Director

Golden says there’s already a good number of qualified candidates, and the party will rally behind whoever wins to beat the Democrat candidate in 2020.