More books now available at Carl Junction Library

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — More books are now available at the Carl Junction Library.

Visitors will see a lot more options when it comes to books they can check out.

The facility, called Carl Junction’s Next Chapter, recently received additional shelving from another library that is upgrading their racks.

Volunteers assembled the shelving last week, which has made room for about two thousand more books that were still in storage to be placed in circulation.

Crystal Winkfield, President, Carl Junction’s Next Chapter, said, “We have expanded a little bit, we were able to kind of re-crunch the measurement numbers, get some special permission, we were able to expand by getting a few more shelves, newer shelves that have some better ways to divide up the books so they have a little more organization, it’s mostly the kid’s books.”

For now, the library is still housed inside Carl Junction City Hall, but Winkfield says the ultimate plan is to find a building of their own eventually.

She says all of the books have been donated, but there are still a thousand or so more that aren’t in circulation because there isn’t enough shelf space to display them all.