Moonshine distillery opens doors in McDonald County

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The first legal moonshine distillery in McDonald County since the prohibition era opens to the public.

Tall Pines distillery is a family-owned and operated distillery and event center that is located near Interstate 49 in Pineville.

After visiting Pennsylvania, the Cook family wanted to create and build a moonshine distillery in the Four States area.

10 flavors and seasonal flavors are available now along with merchandise and food items.

Tara Cook, Tall Pines Distillery, said, “It’s neat to be able to bring that here and and show people how something that I feel take for granted when you just have a drink of something, you don’t know how it’s made, now we can show them and educate them on that.”

The distillery is hosting a grand opening event on April 24th through the 26th.

There will be live music, food trucks, and giveaways.

More information can be found on their Facebook.