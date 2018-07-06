Moon Files Suit to Take Tax Hike Off the Ballot

A southwest Missouri lawmaker is asking a judge to take a proposed fuel tax increase off the ballot this coming November.

State Representative Mike Moon and another individual field suit in Cole county, MO saying the bill that authorized the tax question violated state constitution. If approved by voters, the bill would increase gas taxes by ten cents over the next five years. The lawsuit cites five violations of article three of the state constitution. Moon says because the bill was passed as a ballot question, it bypassed the governor's desk, leaving only one option.

"Since House Bill 1460 was not presented to the governor, he has no jurisdiction or authority to veto the bill, and since I believe the bill is unconstitutional in the way that it was passed, the only course of action that we would have is to challenge it in court," Moon says.

Moon says the lawsuit is seeking an injunction to keep the question off the November ballot. He says he is not sure when the case will be heard before a judge.