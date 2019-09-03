Month of September looks to promote disease literacy in children

September is now recognized as National Disease Literacy Month.

Organizers want children to have a better understanding of their diagnosis.

Studies show about 90% of children do not fully understand the disease or chronic illness they have, which can result in them not wanting to take their medicine or even resist going to the doctor.

So, the month promotes educating children who are sick in different ways including educational games.

Ultimately, if kids understand their illness, they will be more likely to be proactive in fighting it.