Month of September encourages people to eat more fruits and vegetables

Eat your fruit and veggies – that’s the message as September heats up.

It’s “National Fruit and Vegetable – More Matters” month.

The goal is not only to get people to add more healthy options – but to have them eat more of those choices.

That’s anything from apples and oranges, to carrots and green beans.

For many diners, it’s easier to stick with meat and starches than branch out.

“You can still enjoy yourself but you don’t want to overeat on the protein,” explained Jillian Doherty with the Joplin Health Department. “Or stick to potatoes and then don’t even have any fruits and vegetables with your meal.”

The experts recommend eating one-and-a-half to two cups of fruit per day and two to three cups of vegetables.