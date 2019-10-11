Month of October has health care experts urging community to get their flu shots

It is possible to get a flu shot too early?

The CDC says the summer months maybe too early because it may not give you coverage through the end of the flu season. But now that we are in October, Trevor Hall, a medical school student with Mercy Hospital Joplin, says it’s a good time for every member of the family to get a flu shot.

“We’re seeing a lot of kids in the pediatric offices coming in and starting to get sick, and an abrupt change in weather so it’s getting cold out, but getting a flu shot now will protect you throughout the season and really help to prevent any outbreaks in your home, in your school, and in the community,” Hall explained.

In addition to many doctors offices, a host of area retail stores and pharmacies now carry the flu vaccine.