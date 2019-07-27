Money still available to help those recover from May 2011 tornado

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Salvation Army still has money available to help those trying to recover from the May 2011 tornado.

The funding comes from interest generated from money donated after the storm. People have until March 1st to apply for the funds. After that the money will go back into the Salvation Army Disaster Recovery Fund. So far, the Joplin Salvation Army has distributed more than $108,000 from this fund. Money can go towards installing tornado shelters, making home repairs and some medical costs.

“You know it’s just a good feeling to be able to go ahead and continue helping until we’ve used the resources that we’re kindly given to us.” Debra Gaskill, Joplin Salvation Army

Anyone interested in applying for funding should call Tammy Davis at the Joplin Salvation Army.

She can be reached at (417) 624-4528.