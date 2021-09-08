Monett to build new dog park

MONETT, Mo. — A new park is in the works in Downtown Monett.

Monett Main Street is raising funds to build a one acre dog park in downtown. The group is hoping to build a pavilion on front street between 5th and 6th Street.

It will have an area for small and big dogs to play along with benches and a walking path. They anticipate it will cost between 120 to 140 thousand dollars.

“I think it compliments what else is downtown. Like I said, it will give people who are inner city or need to keep their dogs on a leash and don’t have a place for them to run and give them an opportunity to get out and let their animals exercise,” Thad Hood, Chief Fundraiser And Construction Manager.

So far, Monett Main Street has raised 63 thousand dollars.

To donate, call 417-737-9461 or email THAD@HHRCONTRACTORS.COM.