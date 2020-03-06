Monett schools seeking beef donations

MONETT, Mo. — A local school district is asking cattle ranchers for beef donations to feed students during lunch time.

The Monett R-1 School District joined the Mo Beef For Mo Kids Program this past Fall semester.

This initiative gives cattleman the opportunity to donate beef to be served in the lunch room.

In October, four local ranchers donated 2,500 pounds and had their farm featured on a profile poster in the cafeteria.

The Monett School District feeds 1,500 students a day and depends on these donations, so beef can be included in at least one daily meal.

Kailee Mallory, GO CAPS Agri-Business & Food Systems Instructor, said, “Beef has a lot of protein in it and so we’ve got a lot of athletes and we’ve got a lot of kids that play hard on the school playground and so they need that protein and they need that energy and growing on a farm and raising beef is something that’s been on the center of my plate my whole life and that’s something I want to see continue.”

If you would like to donate beef to the Monett School District, contact them at kmallory@monettschools.org